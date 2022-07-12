Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

