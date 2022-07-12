Reviewing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Medical and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 0.02 PAVmed $500,000.00 179.44 -$50.35 million ($0.69) -1.48

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A PAVmed N/A -81.54% -65.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVR Medical beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

