STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of EPA STM opened at €30.75 ($30.75) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.13. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a one year high of €21.45 ($21.45).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

