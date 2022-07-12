BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €64.30 ($64.30) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €43.98 ($43.98) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.29. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($69.17).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.