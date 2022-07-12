Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €60.00 ($60.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.49. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €52.80 ($52.80) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($116.15). The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

