Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday.

ETR:SIX2 opened at €104.60 ($104.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €115.91 and its 200 day moving average is €131.56. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($170.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

