Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.93 $2.34 billion $9.50 30.95 Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.58) -2.02

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30.84% 32.24% 24.39% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -40.18% -37.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 9 0 2.60 Prelude Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $282.61, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 173.51%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Prelude Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

