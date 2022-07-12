Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

WAF stock opened at €69.15 ($69.15) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($53.00) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($153.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.39.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

