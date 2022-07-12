adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($348.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($350.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($210.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €163.08 ($163.08) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($201.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €207.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.