Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.02) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($30.57)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($33.90) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).
Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,042.50 ($24.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.84.
About Shell (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
