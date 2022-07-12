Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.02) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($30.57)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($33.90) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,042.50 ($24.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.