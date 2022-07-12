ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.25 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 163,555 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.