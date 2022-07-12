Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 135 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.84) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.73. The stock has a market cap of £36.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

