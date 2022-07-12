Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.34

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.34 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 137.90 ($1.64). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.64), with a volume of 2,639,055 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.02) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.20 ($1.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.00%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

