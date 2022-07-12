Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,755,118 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

