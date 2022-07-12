Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,755,118 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
Featured Stories
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.