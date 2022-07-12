Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.68. Precigen shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,713,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 523,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

