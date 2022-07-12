Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 42,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.74 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,076,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,012,330.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 490,763 shares of company stock worth $1,851,976. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

