Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 42,801 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.74 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.