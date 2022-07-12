NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.34

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and traded as high as $40.12. NEC shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.
About NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)
