Analyzing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Hammerson and New Residential Investment are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hammerson and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95%

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hammerson and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60 New Residential Investment 1 0 6 0 2.71

New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and New Residential Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 0.20 -$590.05 million N/A N/A New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.22 $772.23 million $2.26 4.19

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

