AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

