Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 456,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

