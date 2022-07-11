AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

