Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

