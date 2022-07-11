Greenleaf Trust Purchases 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $62,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

