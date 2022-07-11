Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.