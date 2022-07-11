Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

