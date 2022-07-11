Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

