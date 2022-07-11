Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

