Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

