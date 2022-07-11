Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

