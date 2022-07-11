Genworth Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 74.7% of Genworth Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
