Genworth Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 74.7% of Genworth Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.