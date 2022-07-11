Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $20.73 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

