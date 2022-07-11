Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

