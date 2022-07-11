Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

