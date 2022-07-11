Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

