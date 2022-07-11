Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

