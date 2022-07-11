Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,762 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

