Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.87 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

