Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,650 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

