Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,761 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

