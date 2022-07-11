Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 28,789 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

