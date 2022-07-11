Winning Points Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $181.63 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

