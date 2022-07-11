Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.