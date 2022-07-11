The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2,755.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

