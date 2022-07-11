Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

