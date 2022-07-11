Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

