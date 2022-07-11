Shearwater Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $162.30 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

