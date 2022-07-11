Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,606 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

