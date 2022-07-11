Howland Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

