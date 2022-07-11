Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 411 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

