Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $492.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.40. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

